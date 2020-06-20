Delta hope to fly direct, Atlanta to Cape Town

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Sara-Jayne King
11:00 - 15:00
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases at 87 715, more than 3 800 new infections recorded June - and South Africa is at level 3 of lockdown. Here are the latest figures. 20 June 2020 9:12 AM
Govt publishes rules governing salons, spas, barbers and tattoo shops Hairdressers, tattoo artists and nail technicians are some of the people who can officially get back to work as of Friday night. 19 June 2020 7:12 PM
Govt needs action plan to restore 'decimated' ECD sector, says expert The government needs to prioritise the Early Childhood Development (ECD) sector which supports vulnerable children across the coun... 19 June 2020 5:28 PM
UNHCR says 79.5m people forcibly displaced worldwide. That's 1% of humanity. Africa accounts for 18m of the displaced. The Gauteng High Court has now ordered govt to include asylum seekers in Covid-19 grant. 20 June 2020 10:28 AM
'Only 80% of employers received Ters money and only 54% were paid in full' Neasa Chief Executive Gerhard Papenfus says many companies have paid workers long before receiving Ters Covid-19 relief payouts. 19 June 2020 11:14 AM
Maimane: learners often packed in taxis like sardines and DBE is silent on that One SA Movement's Mmusi Maimane talks about the court case to postpone the opening up off schools. 18 June 2020 2:17 PM
Cape Town positions itself as top BPO destination The City of Cape Town is committed to growing Cape Town's BPO sector by providing a steady skills pipeline. 19 June 2020 3:23 PM
No guarantee that your nominated beneficiary will get your money when you die Did you know that the Trustees of retirement funds don’t have to pay it out to your nominated beneficiary? 18 June 2020 7:58 PM
Meet Magda Wierzycka, CEO, The Apprentice South Africa Magda Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia, will join the show as the CEO, a role previously held by Tokyo Sexwale in the first SA series. 18 June 2020 7:34 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 19 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 19 June 2020 6:36 PM
Fedhasa: Hospitality sector needs domestic travel rules relaxed to really reopen Fedhasa CEO says the government is yet to confirm if domestic leisure travel will be permitted alongside the reopening of accommod... 18 June 2020 4:17 PM
How many South Africans smoke tobacco? A lot! Especially in the Western Cape About 17.6% of adults in South Africa smoke tobacco, according to the SA National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. 18 June 2020 3:07 PM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
Cape Town positions itself as top BPO destination The City of Cape Town is committed to growing Cape Town's BPO sector by providing a steady skills pipeline. 19 June 2020 3:23 PM
We’re sorry for slavery - Lloyd's of London (insurer), Greene King (brewery) Statues are toppling and tempers are flaring - Black Lives Matter UK has achieved much in a short time. 19 June 2020 10:21 AM
Weekend Breakfast With Africa Melane
Delta hope to fly direct, Atlanta to Cape Town

Delta hope to fly direct, Atlanta to Cape Town

20 June 2020 9:45 AM

Guest: Tim Harris | CEO at Wesgro


Car Talk: We look at the Audi A1

20 June 2020 10:04 AM

Guest: Francisco Nwamba | Editor at The Motorist and host of Ignition GT

Weekend sports: 3 Team Cricket

20 June 2020 8:59 AM

Guest: Graeme Smith | Director of cricket at Cricket SA

R1 billion allocated for taxi industry relief

20 June 2020 8:47 AM

Guest: Siyabulela Fobosi | Ph.D. Candidate in Sociology at University of Johannesburg

Educare centre set alight during tensions between city law enforcement and Hangberg residents

20 June 2020 8:33 AM

Guest: Liesl Matthews | Founder and owner of Little Angels Educare

National Arts Fest 2020

20 June 2020 8:12 AM

Guest: Monica Newton | CEO at National Arts Festival

Mayco member awaiting detailed report of operation at Hangberg

20 June 2020 8:06 AM

Guest: Malusi Booi | Mayco member for Human Settlements

Hangberg community leader not happy with city operation

20 June 2020 7:49 AM

Guest: Roscoe Jacobs | Hangberg community leader

World Refugee Day: More displaced than ever before

20 June 2020 7:45 AM

Guest: Leonard Zulu | UNHCR's Representative in South Africa

Health: Aspen's steroid treatment for sickest COVID-19 patients

20 June 2020 7:09 AM

Guest: Stavros Nicolaous | Senior Executive: Strategic Trade at Aspen

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases at 87 715, more than 3 800 new infections recorded

Govt publishes rules governing salons, spas, barbers and tattoo shops

Hand sanitiser and dry skin: Use clingwrap! Tips and tricks from a dermatologist

Gauteng taxi operators threaten shutdown over R1.135bn industry relief package

UIF alleged fraud:Courts grant NPA order to freeze R3.2mln in suspects’ accounts

20 June 2020 12:16 PM

All eyes on Mboweni and his plan to save jobs in supplementary budget

20 June 2020 11:14 AM

Police call on communities to help with information in several femicide cases

20 June 2020 10:28 AM

