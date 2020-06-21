The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
10:00 - 11:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:30
The Character Company aims to grow boys of integrity
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jaco van Schalk
Today at 22:10
To hell with Colonial Statues. Black People’s Crisis Committee says remove them, or we will
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wandile Kasibe - Member at Black People’s Crisis Committee
Chulumanco Nkasela - member at Black People’s National Crisis Committe
No Items to show
Up Next: SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
See full line-up
Just the Hits
10:00 - 11:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Govt needs action plan to restore 'decimated' ECD sector, says expert The government needs to prioritise the Early Childhood Development (ECD) sector which supports vulnerable children across the coun... 19 June 2020 5:28 PM
'Please bear with us' - City of CT to reopen more licensing centres next week The City of Cape Town will reopen three additional licensing centres on Tuesday as motorists complain about long queues and office... 19 June 2020 3:30 PM
Gauteng taxi operators threaten shutdown over R1.135bn industry relief package A taxi association in Gauteng has threatened to stage a shutdown on Monday after rejecting the government’s financial relief offer... 19 June 2020 2:18 PM
View all Local
'Only 80% of employers received Ters money and only 54% were paid in full' Neasa Chief Executive Gerhard Papenfus says many companies have paid workers long before receiving Ters Covid-19 relief payouts. 19 June 2020 11:14 AM
Maimane: learners often packed in taxis like sardines and DBE is silent on that One SA Movement's Mmusi Maimane talks about the court case to postpone the opening up off schools. 18 June 2020 2:17 PM
'Dropping R100 water levy would demand a tariff increase of 80%' The threat of Day Zero is long gone. Why are we still paying the R100 water levy? Kieno Kammies talks to Deputy Mayor Ian Nielson. 18 June 2020 11:58 AM
View all Politics
Cape Town positions itself as top BPO destination The City of Cape Town is committed to growing Cape Town's BPO sector by providing a steady skills pipeline. 19 June 2020 3:23 PM
'Domestic tourism is going to be the industry's bread and butter' SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona says players will have to re-calibrate to affordable price points and user-friendly offerings. 19 June 2020 8:46 AM
No guarantee that your nominated beneficiary will get your money when you die Did you know that the Trustees of retirement funds don’t have to pay it out to your nominated beneficiary? 18 June 2020 7:58 PM
View all Business
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 19 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 19 June 2020 6:36 PM
Hand sanitiser and dry skin: Use clingwrap! Tips and tricks from a dermatologist Vaseline, Shea butter, glycerine and oatmeal are your friends, says dermatologist Nomphelo Gantsho. And clingwrap. We kid you not. 19 June 2020 2:46 PM
Fedhasa: Hospitality sector needs domestic travel rules relaxed to really reopen Fedhasa CEO says the government is yet to confirm if domestic leisure travel will be permitted alongside the reopening of accommod... 18 June 2020 4:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Sport
Get ready for a 'rollercoaster ride' through the 80s with funnyman Stuart Taylor Comedian Stuart Taylor will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s on Saturday at 10am. 19 June 2020 6:16 PM
'It's not just about opening theatres, govt needs to support artists with money' The CEO of Artscape Theatre says a broader government intervention is required in order to support artists in the creative economy... 18 June 2020 5:17 PM
Elmo of Takalani Sesame chats to Lester Kiewit and it's adorable Elmo says it is very important to wash hands 'because if you stay healthy then you show other people that you care.' 16 June 2020 11:33 AM
View all Entertainment
SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply An Oxford trial found the anti-inflammatory drug causes significant reduction in deaths of critically ill Covid-19 patients. 21 June 2020 1:22 PM
UNHCR says 79.5m people forcibly displaced worldwide. That's 1% of humanity Africa accounts for 18m of the displaced. The Gauteng High Court has now ordered govt to include asylum seekers in Covid-19 grant. 20 June 2020 10:28 AM
Cape Town positions itself as top BPO destination The City of Cape Town is committed to growing Cape Town's BPO sector by providing a steady skills pipeline. 19 June 2020 3:23 PM
View all World
Cape Town positions itself as top BPO destination The City of Cape Town is committed to growing Cape Town's BPO sector by providing a steady skills pipeline. 19 June 2020 3:23 PM
'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa' The Mother City is the eighth most violent city in the world, says the Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice. 12 June 2020 2:49 PM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

21 June 2020 7:17 AM

This morning Jeff Ayliffe speaks to Ivan Van Lier about the 2020 Knysna Cycle Tour.


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Africa Melane

Mboweni's leaked budget shows soaring debt levels

21 June 2020 10:11 AM

Guest: Sifiso Skenjana | Chief economist at IQ Business

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Movies: Films with Awesome Dads in them!

21 June 2020 10:06 AM

Our movie critic Gayle Edmunds has chosen these:
Meet the Fockers
The Pursuit of Happiness
Big Fish
Despicable Me
Father of the Bride

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UK Report with Gavin Grey

21 June 2020 10:00 AM

UK pledges a £1bn fund to help England's children catch up on what they have
missed while schools have been closed for the pandemic.
A leading UK surgeon has said NHS staff must be routinely tested for
coronavirus up to twice a week.
The UK's central bank and the Church of England have both apologised for the
role that some of their senior figures played in the slave trade.
Madeleine McCann’s parents have been sent two letters by German cops — but
bungling British police have failed to pass them on.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weekend sports: 25 years on from the 95 RWC

21 June 2020 9:15 AM

Guest: Morné du Plessis | Founder at Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players' Fund

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UK to replace contact-tracing app with Apple and Google model

21 June 2020 8:07 AM

Guest: Jan Vermeulen | Technology Editor at Mybroadband

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Preparing SMEs for life after Covid-19

21 June 2020 7:36 AM

Guest: John Dludlu | CEO at Small Business Institute

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lead SA: Send silent trigger to the GBV Command Centre

21 June 2020 7:19 AM

Guest: Charina Joubert | Founder at #Fightback

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Two MyCiti buses torched in Dunoon.

21 June 2020 7:13 AM

Guests
Sinethemba Matomela | Chairperson at Dunoon Street & Area Committee
Lubabalo Makeleni | Dunoon Ward Councillor

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Talk: We look at the Audi A1

20 June 2020 10:04 AM

Guest: Francisco Nwamba | Editor at The Motorist and host of Ignition GT

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply

Local World

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases jump to 92 681, close to 5 000 new infections

Local

Hout Bay creche torched after law enforcement demolishes 'illegal' structure

Local

Govt publishes rules governing salons, spas, barbers and tattoo shops

Local

EWN Highlights

NW police arrest alleged Facebook serial rapist in Klerksdorp

21 June 2020 2:24 PM

‘Tell yourself I’m going to win this fight’-how Nokwanda Nkonya beat COVID-19

21 June 2020 1:22 PM

Safa removes two vice-presidents, in consultation about retrenchments

21 June 2020 12:44 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA