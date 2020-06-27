The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

UK pledges a £1bn fund to help England's children catch up on what they have

missed while schools have been closed for the pandemic.

A leading UK surgeon has said NHS staff must be routinely tested for

coronavirus up to twice a week.

The UK's central bank and the Church of England have both apologised for the

role that some of their senior figures played in the slave trade.

Madeleine McCann’s parents have been sent two letters by German cops — but

bungling British police have failed to pass them on.

arrow_forward