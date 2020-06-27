Hospitality industry to accommodate business travel only on level 3

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Sara-Jayne King
11:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Restaurants, casinos to re-open on Monday under adjusted Level 3 regulations The Tourism Minister held a media briefing to announce the Level 3 'enhanced regulations' affecting the tourism sector. 27 June 2020 10:35 AM
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases near 125 000, more than 6 000 new infections June - and South Africa is at level 3 of lockdown. Here are the latest figures. 27 June 2020 9:18 AM
High Court dismisses Fita's legal bid to have cigarette ban overturned The Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association’s (Fita) has lost its court bid to have tobacco products declared as essential. 26 June 2020 5:13 PM
Why journalist Pauli van Wyk will never be part of Malema's 'PR exercise' Daily Maverick and others have been banned from attending EFF gatherings and she says his opportunistic invitation gets a hard no. 25 June 2020 2:35 PM
'Drop the ideological debates - use retirement funds, and start building!' "The pension funds of ordinary people like myself can turn the situation around," says John Oliphant. 25 June 2020 9:38 AM
Perhaps it is time for Helen Zille to fall on her sword - John Moodey 'Zille's tweets speak of ignorance and superiority and is very hurtful to the majority of our citizens,' says DA Gauteng leader. 25 June 2020 9:24 AM
Labia Theatre to show more films targeted at young people when it reopens "We have a fair proportion of patrons older than 60; they’ll be slow in coming back," says The Labia Theatre’s Ludi Kraus. 26 June 2020 3:05 PM
SAA creditors postpone business rescue plan vote until 14 July Numsa says creditors voting against the plan would take SAA on the path of liquidation and rather amend and improve the plan. 26 June 2020 1:34 PM
Restaurant regulations being drafted but may be released on Monday, says lawyer Attorney Ashton Naidoo spoke to the Tourism Department on Friday morning. There is a press briefing set for 5pm on Friday. 26 June 2020 1:18 PM
The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room Book tickets to the Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival and receive a 20% discount when you pay with your Standard Bank card. 26 June 2020 10:15 AM
Best 2nd-hand car to buy for less than R80 000 Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena discusses a few easy-to-maintain, reliable pre-owned cheapies for under R80 000. 25 June 2020 2:42 PM
Rethink everything you thought you knew about CBD If you're using something for anxiousness, sleepless nights, pain and inflammation... It's high time you Rethink CBD products. 25 June 2020 10:00 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 26 June 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his favourite books of the week. 26 June 2020 5:52 PM
Baxter CEO: A theatre our size can't reopen with limit of 50 people The well-loved Baxter Theatre will remain closed for the foreseeable future after the government issued new trading regulations fo... 26 June 2020 4:31 PM
Labia Theatre to show more films targeted at young people when it reopens "We have a fair proportion of patrons older than 60; they’ll be slow in coming back," says The Labia Theatre’s Ludi Kraus. 26 June 2020 3:05 PM
South Africans stuck in China barred from boarding connecting flight home A group of desperate South Africans is pleading for help after they were left abandoned at the Guangzhou Airport terminal on Wedne... 26 June 2020 12:59 PM
Australians are panic-buying toilet paper. Again What's it about Aussies and toilet paper? "Stop it, it's ridiculous!" Prime Minister Scott Morrison told fellow Aussies on Friday. 26 June 2020 12:22 PM
Man becomes overnight millionaire, pockets R58m after finding massive Tanzanites "There will be a big party tomorrow," the small-scale miner – and father of 30 kids – said of his find, the biggest in history. 26 June 2020 10:09 AM
Cape Town positions itself as top BPO destination The City of Cape Town is committed to growing Cape Town's BPO sector by providing a steady skills pipeline. 19 June 2020 3:23 PM
'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa' The Mother City is the eighth most violent city in the world, says the Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice. 12 June 2020 2:49 PM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Hospitality industry to accommodate business travel only on level 3

Hospitality industry to accommodate business travel only on level 3

27 June 2020 9:56 AM

Guest: Jeff Rosenberg | Chairperson at Fedhasa Cape


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Africa Melane

Car Talk: Ford Ranger Raptor

27 June 2020 10:12 AM

Guest: Naresh Maharaj | Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weekend sports: John Comitis on resumption of football

27 June 2020 9:03 AM

John Comitis is the Chairman at Cape Town City F.C.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

National Department of Tourism with amended COVID-19 regulations for the sector

27 June 2020 8:38 AM

Guest: Blessing Manale | Spokesperson for the National Department of Tourism

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival

27 June 2020 8:16 AM

Guest: Festival Director Alan Webster 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

De-densification: Dunoon, Kosovo and Khayelitsha

27 June 2020 7:34 AM

Guest: Malusi Booi |  Mayco Member for Human Settlements  at the City of Cape Town

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

27 June 2020 7:15 AM

This morning Jeff Ayliffe speaks to Derek Van Damm, weather anchor on CNN International in Atlanta, Georgia. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mboweni's leaked budget shows soaring debt levels

21 June 2020 10:11 AM

Guest: Sifiso Skenjana | Chief economist at IQ Business

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Movies: Films with Awesome Dads in them!

21 June 2020 10:06 AM

Our movie critic Gayle Edmunds has chosen these:
Meet the Fockers
The Pursuit of Happiness
Big Fish
Despicable Me
Father of the Bride

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UK Report with Gavin Grey

21 June 2020 10:00 AM

UK pledges a £1bn fund to help England's children catch up on what they have
missed while schools have been closed for the pandemic.
A leading UK surgeon has said NHS staff must be routinely tested for
coronavirus up to twice a week.
The UK's central bank and the Church of England have both apologised for the
role that some of their senior figures played in the slave trade.
Madeleine McCann’s parents have been sent two letters by German cops — but
bungling British police have failed to pass them on.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases near 125 000, more than 6 000 new infections

Local

Restaurants, casinos to re-open on Monday under adjusted Level 3 regulations

Business Local

High Court dismisses Fita's legal bid to have cigarette ban overturned

Politics Local

Man becomes overnight millionaire, pockets R58m after finding massive Tanzanites

Business World

EWN Highlights

Gauteng's Maile calls for more arrests in VBS looting scandal

27 June 2020 10:30 AM

AfriForum to sue Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi for defamation

27 June 2020 10:13 AM

Tourism sector will take a while to recover from COVID-19 - Kubayi-Ngubane

27 June 2020 9:46 AM

