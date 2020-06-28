Lead SA: Poetry Relief Fund

Second spike. Europe has seen an increase in weekly cases of Covid-19 for the first time in months as restrictions are eased.

EU ambassadors meet to plan reopening external borders on 1 July, and travellers from the US could be among those not allowed in.

A group of British men living in Singapore has been banned from working there again after breaking lockdown to go on a "bar crawl". The men were also fined around S$9,000 each ($6,500; £5,200).

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has postponed her wedding for a third time, in order to attend an EU summit.

