Lead SA: Poetry Relief Fund

Streaming issues? Report here
Buhle Madulini 702 Gradient Buhle Madulini 702 Gradient
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:30
What parents should teach their kids before they join more social media platforms (during lockdown)
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andrew Ribeiro - cyber security specialist at ESET Southern Africa
Today at 21:45
NGO helps families to 'Arise' - they believe every child deserves a thriving family
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Danielle Moosajie
Today at 22:10
Invisible prejudice and racism at schools
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Crispin Sonn
Crispin Sonn - Chairperson at Food Bank South Africa
Today at 22:45
INCYMI: Liverpool take the title for the first time in 30 years!
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases at 131 800, more than 7 000 new infections June - and South Africa is at level 3 of lockdown. Here are the latest figures. 28 June 2020 9:13 AM
Gale-force winds, heavy rain as another cold front hits The City of Cape Town's emergency services are on high alert as a second major cold front makes landfall. 27 June 2020 12:32 PM
Restaurants, casinos to re-open on Monday under adjusted Level 3 regulations The Tourism Minister held a media briefing to announce the Level 3 'enhanced regulations' affecting the tourism sector. 27 June 2020 10:35 AM
View all Local
High Court dismisses Fita's legal bid to have cigarette ban overturned The Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association’s (Fita) has lost its court bid to have tobacco products declared as essential. 26 June 2020 5:13 PM
ANC concerned by Chief Justice Mogoeng's 'apparent support for Apartheid Israel' The African National Congress (ANC) has taken issue with Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's comments on the Israel-Palestinian confli... 26 June 2020 2:17 PM
Restaurant regulations being drafted but may be released on Monday, says lawyer Attorney Ashton Naidoo spoke to the Tourism Department on Friday morning. There is a press briefing set for 5pm on Friday. 26 June 2020 1:18 PM
View all Politics
'As restaurants re-open, lobbying for on-site alcohol consumption will continue' Fedhasa's Jeff Rosenberg says the alcohol ban will negatively affect businesses that are already in distress. 27 June 2020 4:42 PM
Expect major petrol price hike on Wednesday - AA The Automobile Association of South Africa predicts fuel prices will increase by more than R1.70 a litre on 1 July.. 27 June 2020 3:19 PM
Restaurants, casinos to re-open on Monday under adjusted Level 3 regulations The Tourism Minister held a media briefing to announce the Level 3 'enhanced regulations' affecting the tourism sector. 27 June 2020 10:35 AM
View all Business
[VIDEO] Day 3 of the Virtual National Arts Festival: What's on offer There's a feast of performance art on offer on Saturday - take a look. 27 June 2020 11:15 AM
Labia Theatre to show more films targeted at young people when it reopens "We have a fair proportion of patrons older than 60; they’ll be slow in coming back," says The Labia Theatre’s Ludi Kraus. 26 June 2020 3:05 PM
The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room Book tickets to the Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival and receive a 20% discount when you pay with your Standard Bank card. 26 June 2020 10:15 AM
View all Lifestyle
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Transfiguration, ancestral jazz on Day 4 of Virtual National Arts Fest Poetry, music, film - take your pick from the feast of talent on show on Sunday. 28 June 2020 10:18 AM
[VIDEO] Day 3 of the Virtual National Arts Festival: What's on offer There's a feast of performance art on offer on Saturday - take a look. 27 June 2020 11:15 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 26 June 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his favourite books of the week. 26 June 2020 5:52 PM
View all Entertainment
South Africans stuck in China barred from boarding connecting flight home A group of desperate South Africans is pleading for help after they were left abandoned at the Guangzhou Airport terminal on Wedne... 26 June 2020 12:59 PM
Australians are panic-buying toilet paper. Again What's it about Aussies and toilet paper? "Stop it, it's ridiculous!" Prime Minister Scott Morrison told fellow Aussies on Friday. 26 June 2020 12:22 PM
Man becomes overnight millionaire, pockets R58m after finding massive Tanzanites "There will be a big party tomorrow," the small-scale miner – and father of 30 kids – said of his find, the biggest in history. 26 June 2020 10:09 AM
View all World
Cape Town positions itself as top BPO destination The City of Cape Town is committed to growing Cape Town's BPO sector by providing a steady skills pipeline. 19 June 2020 3:23 PM
'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa' The Mother City is the eighth most violent city in the world, says the Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice. 12 June 2020 2:49 PM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
View all Africa
The People are not governing! – FF Plus takes Govt to court "SA is a Constitutional democracy. The people must govern - Parliament should supervise. That’s our case," says MP Wouter Wessels. 26 June 2020 1:14 PM
Best 2nd-hand car to buy for less than R80 000 Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena discusses a few easy-to-maintain, reliable pre-owned cheapies for under R80 000. 25 June 2020 2:42 PM
'Drop the ideological debates - use retirement funds, and start building!' "The pension funds of ordinary people like myself can turn the situation around," says John Oliphant. 25 June 2020 9:38 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Lead SA: Poetry Relief Fund

Lead SA: Poetry Relief Fund

28 June 2020 7:17 AM

Guest: Phomolo  Sekamotho  | Co-Director  at Hear My Voice


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Africa Melane

BOOK: Brutal School Ties

28 June 2020 10:14 AM

Africa speaks to Sam Cowen, the author of BRUTAL SCHOOL TIES - The Parktown Boys Tragedy. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Movies with Gayle Edmunds

28 June 2020 9:51 AM

Mulan (Directed by Niki Caro)
Tenet (Directed by Christopher Nolan
No time to die (Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga
Wonder Woman (Directed by Patty Jenkins)
Black Widow (Directed by Cate Shortland)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UK Report with Gavin Grey

28 June 2020 9:29 AM

Second spike. Europe has seen an increase in weekly cases of Covid-19 for the first time in months as restrictions are eased.
EU ambassadors meet to plan reopening external borders on 1 July, and travellers from the US could be among those not allowed in.
A group of British men living in Singapore has been banned from working there again after breaking lockdown to go on a "bar crawl". The men were also fined around S$9,000 each ($6,500; £5,200).
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has postponed her wedding for a third time, in order to attend an EU summit.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weekend sports: Tennis SA to wait for government approval before a ball is served

28 June 2020 9:11 AM

Guest: Richard Glover | CEO at Tennis SA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

63-year-old former principal succumbs to COVID-19

28 June 2020 8:54 AM

Guest: Mr. Craig Daniels | Acting principal of Montevideo Primary School

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sandra Prinsloo in "Oskar en Die Pienk Tannie"

28 June 2020 8:06 AM

Guest: Actress Sandra Prinsloo 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Metrorail resumes with limited service

28 June 2020 7:31 AM

Guest: Riana Scott | Spokesperson  at Metrorail Western Cape

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What to do in a mugging situation when visiting Table Mountain National Park

28 June 2020 7:14 AM

Jeff Ayliffe speaks to Andre Van Schalkwyk who is a former chairman of Table Mountain Watch and Senior member of Mountain Rescue 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

28 June 2020 7:09 AM

This morning Jeff Ayliffe speaks to:
Andre Van Schalkwyk | Former chairman of Table Mountain Watch and Senior member of Mountain Rescue on hiker response to attacks
Erik Bjerring about Royal Cape Yacht Club and recreational sailing 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Expect major petrol price hike on Wednesday - AA

Business

Mountain muggings: 'You're largely on your own out there, don't retaliate'

Local Lifestyle

'As restaurants re-open, lobbying for on-site alcohol consumption will continue'

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Restaurants association wants to know why alcohol sales still banned in eateries

28 June 2020 6:15 PM

We're out! Public Enterprises withdraws from SAA restructuring forum

28 June 2020 4:31 PM

KZN Health still waiting for ventilators ordered in March as it only has 200

28 June 2020 3:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA