A grade 7 teacher succumbs to COVID-19

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 15:10
South Africa slashes science budget
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rob Adam - MD of SARAO (the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory)
Guests
Rob Adam - MD of SARAO (the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory)
125
Today at 15:20
Hong Kong national security law passed by China
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Steve Vines - Hong Kong based writer and journalist
Guests
Steve Vines - Hong Kong based writer and journalist
125
Today at 15:40
Should we be seeing tighter local lockdowns?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Jody Boffa
Guests
Dr Jody Boffa
125
Today at 15:50
A boycott of Facebook by major advertisers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sarah Britten - Communication strategist
Guests
Sarah Britten - Communication strategist
125
Today at 16:10
Western Cape Schools and Covid-19 questions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
125
Today at 16:20
Music piracy costs SA R500 million a year - here's a way to stop it
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brett Loubser - CEO of Tencent Africa Service
Guests
Brett Loubser - CEO of Tencent Africa Service
125
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 17:05
DTI investigating National Lotteries Commission
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Raymond Joseph - journalist, a journalism trainer and a media consultant
Guests
Raymond Joseph - journalist, a journalism trainer and a media consultant
125
Today at 17:46
Food, land and seed activist Zayaan Khan
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zayaan Khan
Guests
Zayaan Khan
125
Today at 18:09
Stats SA to release first quarter GDP
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
125
Today at 18:39
SA cuts budget for the Square Kilometre Array (SKA)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sarah Wild - Science Writer at ...
Guests
Sarah Wild - Science Writer at ...
125
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
125
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Head of Programming (and author of Africa's Billionaire's) at CNBC Africa
Guests
Chris Bishop - Head of Programming (and author of Africa's Billionaire's) at CNBC Africa
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: Naken Insurance disrupting the market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Alex Thomson - Co-Founder at Naked Insurance
Guests
Alex Thomson - Co-Founder at Naked Insurance
125
Today at 20:25
Second interview
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mark Nicholson
Guests
Mark Nicholson
125
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up