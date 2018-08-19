The Movies review: The Spy Who Dumped Me

Streaming issues? Report here
An Hour with Just the Hits Generic
An Hour With a Special Guest on Just the Hits
10:00 - 11:00
Up Next: Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
An Hour With a Special Guest on Just the Hits
10:00 - 11:00
10:00 - 11:00
Latest Local
Eskom flips the switch on Stage 2 load shedding Eskom has announced that it will be suspending load shedding from 8am on Sunday as generation capacity recovers. 7 February 2021 8:28 AM
Police hunt suspects after robbery shootout at Gugulethu Mall Four people, including an 11-year-old girl, have been left injured following a shootout at Gugulethu Mall on Saturday. 7 February 2021 8:21 AM
[WATCH] Fish Hoek police arrest anti-lockdown protester after journos assaulted A group of anti-maskers has been protesting against the Covid-19 lockdown on Fish Hoek Beach where at least two journalists have b... 6 February 2021 1:36 PM
Premier Alan Winde: 'We have trained 2000 vaccinators' John Maytham chats to Alan Winde about the plan for Covid-19 vaccinations in the Western Cape. 5 February 2021 6:27 PM
Can former president Jacob Zuma lose his state benefits? It's really up to the political branches of government to decide says constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos. 5 February 2021 3:09 PM
Foundation slams 'insulting' letter demanding SA govt credits India for vaccines The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says the law firm Kirshen Naidoo & Company was out of line with its insulting letter to the Presiden... 5 February 2021 2:47 PM
Golden Arrow bus attacks: '5 armed suspects robbed 60 passengers' John Maytham talks to Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer about the spike in bus robberies. 5 February 2021 4:56 PM
SIU recovers R126m from dodgy PPE tenders The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is updating South Africans on its probe into dodgy personal protective equipment (PPE) tender... 5 February 2021 1:27 PM
'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity' It's momentous! - AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur on the ruling that declares parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional. 4 February 2021 8:29 PM
Eye on the prize: This woman has won over R6 million in prizes as a pro 'comper' Diana Coke, from Brighton in the UK, has turned her addiction to competitions into a full-time job. 7 February 2021 9:58 AM
Clay Cafe venue on Bree Street brings a new energy for adults to create and play Clay Cafe in the City - which is an offshoot of the popular flagship branch in Hout Bay - is geared more towards urban working adu... 6 February 2021 12:46 PM
Local mom and daughter duo create underwear collection for trans women and girls Cape Town mom Joanne Chemaly and her trans daughter Hailie have created a range of tucking underwear that enables a comfortable ge... 6 February 2021 11:31 AM
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 February 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 5 February 2021 5:57 PM
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44 Diamond had only recently been diagnosed with cancer and had just completed his first round of treatment according to his agent.... 2 February 2021 11:59 AM
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
Eye on the prize: This woman has won over R6 million in prizes as a pro 'comper' Diana Coke, from Brighton in the UK, has turned her addiction to competitions into a full-time job. 7 February 2021 9:58 AM
Foundation slams 'insulting' letter demanding SA govt credits India for vaccines The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says the law firm Kirshen Naidoo & Company was out of line with its insulting letter to the Presiden... 5 February 2021 2:47 PM
Mixing different Covid vaccines together? Prof explains this may be beneficial John Maytham talks to Francois Venter about having more than one vaccine for Covid-19. 5 February 2021 12:49 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
Top 0.5% are getting rich from Covid-19 crisis. Tax them! - economist "You can’t have a small minority living as if they are tourists here,” says economist Dick Forslund. 4 February 2021 3:21 PM
Parts of RICA are illegal, rules ConCourt in yet another blow to spooks in SA When you buy a phone, for example, you automatically sign up to RICA. Lester Kiewit interviews Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 4 February 2021 1:44 PM
Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
The Movies review: The Spy Who Dumped Me

The Movies review: The Spy Who Dumped Me

19 August 2018 9:50 AM

Guest: Gayle Edmunds Managing Editor of the City Press and Film critic


Golden Globes 2021 nominations

7 February 2021 9:58 AM

Gayle Edmunds looks at The 78th Golden Globe Awards nominations. They are scheduled for Feb. 28 and will be shown on NBC.

UK Report with Gavin Grey

7 February 2021 9:44 AM

Hunting down the SA mutated virus in the UK
UK on target to vaccinate all over 50’s by May


Up to 87 million pints of beer (49.5m litres) will be thrown away as a result of pub closures during Covid lockdowns around the UK, an industry body has calculated. 

10-year-old singing prodigy needs help

7 February 2021 9:31 AM

Joining Sara-Jayne on the line are the parents of 10-year-old Ethan Palagangwe. He's a young man from Mitchell's Plain who is realising his dream of becoming a professional singer.

Talking Point: Interracial dating

7 February 2021 9:21 AM

Couples
Peter Phillip and Veronika Komarkoba
Nicola Bruns and Brian Bergsteedt

Is the Keto diet safe?

7 February 2021 8:18 AM

Dr. Fundile Nyathi
Anke Pearson who has lost 15kgs following a keto diet

Addicted to competitions

7 February 2021 7:53 AM

Diana Coke from Brighton in the UK, gave up full-time employment to enter competitions full time- and has won more than a quarter of a million pounds worth of prizes (or over 4 million rand) to date. Di enters around 400 competitions a week and wins so much cash and prizes she's been able to give up her job as a graphic designer.

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

7 February 2021 7:04 AM

Jeff gives his latest report on what's happening outdoors in the Western Cape.

International News with Katie McDonald

7 February 2021 6:52 AM

Military coup in Myanmar rocks the region
World’s largest battery to be built in Australia
Israel Folau back in the news after not being signed by the Dragons, Rugby League club
Affected by misfortune? Change your name...

Music with Marc Hendricks

6 February 2021 12:33 PM

Guest: Doctor Marc Hendricks | A talented musician and a senior pediatric oncologist at Cape Town’s Red Cross Children’s Hospital. 

Profile on Marc Buckner

6 February 2021 9:47 AM

My next guest shot to fame when he appeared as the leading man in Season 2 of The Bachelor SA. Fans of the show were gripped as the almost impossibly handsome and chiseled Marc Bucker. In the end, Marc picked Marisia van Wyk to be his leading lady, but Qiniso van Damme, who made it through to the final six, will this week hit our screens again as the first-ever Bachelorette - so does Marc have any words of advice for her?

Eskom flips the switch on Stage 2 load shedding

Local

Police hunt suspects after robbery shootout at Gugulethu Mall

Local

[WATCH] Fish Hoek police arrest anti-lockdown protester after journos assaulted

Local

EWN Highlights

Wet wet wet – more rainfall expected in Gauteng

7 February 2021 9:14 AM

Eskom suspends stage 2 load shedding on Sunday

7 February 2021 8:21 AM

Police urged to seek help after NC constable wounds girlfriend, kills himself

7 February 2021 7:47 AM

