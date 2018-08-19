The Movies review: The Spy Who Dumped Me

Guest: Gayle Edmunds Managing Editor of the City Press and Film critic
Gayle Edmunds looks at The 78th Golden Globe Awards nominations. They are scheduled for Feb. 28 and will be shown on NBC.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Hunting down the SA mutated virus in the UK
UK on target to vaccinate all over 50’s by May
Up to 87 million pints of beer (49.5m litres) will be thrown away as a result of pub closures during Covid lockdowns around the UK, an industry body has calculated.
Joining Sara-Jayne on the line are the parents of 10-year-old Ethan Palagangwe. He's a young man from Mitchell's Plain who is realising his dream of becoming a professional singer.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Couples
Peter Phillip and Veronika Komarkoba
Nicola Bruns and Brian Bergsteedt
Dr. Fundile Nyathi
Anke Pearson who has lost 15kgs following a keto diet
Diana Coke from Brighton in the UK, gave up full-time employment to enter competitions full time- and has won more than a quarter of a million pounds worth of prizes (or over 4 million rand) to date. Di enters around 400 competitions a week and wins so much cash and prizes she's been able to give up her job as a graphic designer.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Jeff gives his latest report on what's happening outdoors in the Western Cape.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Military coup in Myanmar rocks the region
World’s largest battery to be built in Australia
Israel Folau back in the news after not being signed by the Dragons, Rugby League club
Affected by misfortune? Change your name...
Guest: Doctor Marc Hendricks | A talented musician and a senior pediatric oncologist at Cape Town’s Red Cross Children’s Hospital.LISTEN TO PODCAST
My next guest shot to fame when he appeared as the leading man in Season 2 of The Bachelor SA. Fans of the show were gripped as the almost impossibly handsome and chiseled Marc Bucker. In the end, Marc picked Marisia van Wyk to be his leading lady, but Qiniso van Damme, who made it through to the final six, will this week hit our screens again as the first-ever Bachelorette - so does Marc have any words of advice for her?LISTEN TO PODCAST