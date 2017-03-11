Kalushi - The Story of Solomon Mahlangu finally made its way to the big screen yesterday after 10 years in the making.

Africa Melane talks to Mandlakayise Walter Dube Director and Producer of Kalushi – The Story of Solomon Mahlangu



Kalushi is the potent and chilling historical account of the life of struggle stalwart Solomon Mahlangu that follows his journey from nineteen-year-old hawker, from the streets of Mamelodi, to his exile and the subsequent leading of his trio of MK cadres back to SA and the ferocious Goch Street shoot-out in 1977.