Inspirational Cape Town: First quadriplegic Man to do the Robben Island Swim

Africa Melane talks to Pieter Du Preez,Paralympian



Pieter Du Preez, Laureus Award nominee, Paralympian and two-time Ironman has successfully completed the first swim from Cape Town to Robben island by a paralysed person as of yesterday. Next up on Pieter’s radar will be to swim the English Channel in the next few years.