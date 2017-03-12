First ever Instagram report identifies top neighbourhoods & restaurants in SA

Africa Melane talks to Crispin Inglis PropertyFox CEO



Buying a home is about more than the hard financials - although that's obviously the basic requirement. Making the biggest financial investment of your life is also about finding a place with access to the right amenities, like a shopping centre, restaurants in the area and schools for the kids, where you can feel safe and part of a community. Even though the price could be right, will it be nice to live there?