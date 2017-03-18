Province launches new Citizen Engagement App

Abongile talks to James Brent Steyn Spokesman for Dept of Local Govt.



Service delivery protests regularly plague this province.



In a bid to improve their overall service delivery, the Western Cape government has launched what they are calling a Citizen Engagement app.







The idea is that those who download the app will get a front row seat to all matters relating to local government.







It will also provide a platform where they can report service delivery issues without having to stand in queues or hunt down officials to assist them.