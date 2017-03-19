Young and in Prison

SARA-JAYNE KING talks to Jennifer Hage



I am now joined by Jennifer Hage of an organisation called Young in Prison SA. And as their name suggests they work with young people who for whatever reason, find themselves on the wrong side of the law.

It can be a very slippery slope for youngsters who make a single bad decision which could have a negative impact on the rest of their lives.

It’s people like Jennifer and her colleagues who make sure that young offenders find their feet and are successfully reintegrated into society and back into their communities with a positive outlook and valuable life skills.