News story – Bathabile Dlamini and the Grant scandal

Africa Melane talks to Cathy PowellSenior Lecturer in Public Law at the University of Cape Town



Minister Bathabile Dlamini has become one of the country’s most hated politicians when she allowed the country’s grant payment system to slip into near chaos.

The judgement against her by the Constitutional Court last week was one of the most damning in this country’s democratic history.