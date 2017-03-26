What effect will Trump’s budget cuts have on US sponsored SA NGO’s

Africa Melane talks to Shelagh Gastrow Director, GastrowBloch Philanthropies



US President Donald Trump may be sitting on the other side of the world, but a stroke of his pen which finalised budget cuts recently was felt here in South Africa.



Trump last week unveiled his first budget blueprint.

And to offset increases in defense spending, The Donald is proposing $54 billion in cuts to large parts of the federal government and popular programs that include donations to locally based NGOs.