Innovation – Global Impact Challenge to combat Climate Change

Africa Melane talks to Michael Fichardt Head of SingularityU Cape Town Chapter



Climate change and its impact is very real, especially living in Cape Town.



Our dry spells are becoming longer and hotter and our rainy season is becoming shorter and more intense.



And this is why – in its third year - SingularityU is running the Global Impact Challenge in Southern Africa. The Challenge is a global project that invites scientists, PHD students and entrepreneurs’ to submit their world changing ideas that could impact on Global Crisis’ across the globe.

This year the focus is on Climate Change.