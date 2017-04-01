Lead SA feature: Break The Cycle of Crime Tour

Africa Melane talks to Lara Kruiskamp CEO of The President’s Award for Youth Empowerment



A GROUP of reformed youth offenders are getting on their cycles to literally put an end to the cycle of violence and drug abuse that grips so many Cape neighbourhoods.



The four youngsters will be completing a 240 km cycle tour on mountain bikes through the Breede River Valley area from the 4th to 7th April.

They will however not be alone. There will be approximately 30 cyclists who will participate in the upcoming Break the Cycle of Crime (BCC) cycle tour including the four youth offenders, four correctional service officials and four SAPS members.