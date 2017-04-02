Inspirational Cape Town : Run 2 Lead

Africa Melane talks to Greg Player Founder of Run 2 Lead



This morning we speak to an inspirational Capetonian who is literally getting vulnerable young people on the right track with his Run 2 Lead intitiative.



The Run 2 Lead project is aimed at developing underprivileged runners from the Mother City.

The program gets them fit and in shape and registers them with a running club to keep them motivated.