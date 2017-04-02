Travel – Domestic tourism takes a knock

Africa Melane talks to the Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)

CEO Mmatšatši Ramawela



Considering our current political situation, one cannot be blamed for wanting to take a long holiday.



But according to the latest figures, it seems South Africans are not traveling as much locally as they have before.



In fact, the latest stats show an alarming three-year decline in domestic travel. This is according to the latest Domestic Tourism Survey, released by Stats SA looking at travel over the last three years between 2012 and 2015, for the period of January to December.