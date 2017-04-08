How to solve a problem like Pres. Jacob Zuma?

Africa Melane Prof Deon Rossouw a Chief Executive of the Ethics Institute



Yesterday(Friday) scores of South Africans sent a very direct message to President Jacob Zuma: step down as leader of this country.



But it seems that despite the united voices from all quarters of our society, the president is not going to budge, or reverse any of his destructive decision-making.