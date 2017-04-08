Junk Status could hit SA NGOs hard

Africa Melane tslks to a Community Chest CEO Lorenzo Davids



A lot has been said about the future of South Africa since our president decided to reshuffle the cabinet in the cover of darkness last Thursday night.



But one aspect of his removal of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan is the knock-on effect this will have on the economy, which will trickle down to NGOs already surviving on a shoestring budget.