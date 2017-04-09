Inspirational Cape Town : The Student Sponsorship Programme

Africa Melane talks to an Executive Director Nozizwe Vundla



Today’s focus is on a unique program that is looking to inspire promising young students to maximise their potential by getting their education off to a great start.



The Student Sponsorship Programme (SSP) tries to provide learners from low-income families with the opportunity to attend a top secondary school. In so doing they hope to create sound, future leaders of South Africa.