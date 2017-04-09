Games For Social Change

Africa Melane talks to David Hecker and Andrea Bolnick from Renderheads and Ikhayalami



Next we are speaking to two very interesting individuals who are taking gaming very seriously.

In fact, they are developing a digital game to help educate people about crucial upgrades in informal settlements, more specifically, re-blocking.

This process is crucial in keeping informal settlements safe from devastating fires as we recently saw in Masiphumelele in Hout Bay.

We are now joined by David Hecker of Renderheads game developing company and Andrea Bolnick of Ikhayalami, a groundbreaking community organisation.