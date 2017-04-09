Challenging Zuma The ballot is mightier than the protest, a lesson South Africans must learn

Africa Melane talks to Gwen Ngwenya the Chief Operating Officer at the South African Institute of Race Relations



Our President – and yes, he is still our president – has survived seven motions of no confidence in him as number one.

So what makes South Africans think that this Teflon politician will bow and exit after a few thousand protested across the country?