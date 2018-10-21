Garden Day 2018.

Guest: Joy Phala / Landscape Designer and Founder of Organic Kitchen Gardens.



Standing in: Jeremy Van Wyk.



The 21st of October is Garden day and this morning we bring you a discussion which reflects on

the importance of our natural environments.

Tuindag sprouted as an idea from a group of gardeners who wanted to encourage South Africans

to get together and celebrate their gardens.The day itself is actually not about gardening but

enjoying the natural aspects of our homes, communities and cities.