News : Conscience matters says Rev. Lawrence Dlovu

Africa Melane talks to SA born cleric, philosopher, writer and broadcaster Reverend Lawrence Ndlovu



When one thinks of the attributes of a politician, a strong conscience is not generally at the top of the list. One only has to mention the names Jacob Zuma or Bathabile Dlamini to make that point.



It is this lack of conscience or moral fortitude that Rev Lawrence Ndlovu sees as a threat to all we hold dear in SA.