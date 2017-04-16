Inspirational Cape Town : UWC students 24 A’s

Africa Melane talks to Summa Cum Laude student Keaton Harris.



This morning we are speaking to a remarkable young man who is living proof that with determination and discipline, one can achieve your dreams.



Keaton Harris is the first person in his family to attend a tertiary institution.

The young man from the Strand, was however rejected by medical schools at least ten times. But that did not stop him.

He enrolled at UWC where earlier this month he graduated with 24 distinctions across his degree in Pharmacy Honours.