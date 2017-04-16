News: Urban Acupuncture

Africa Melane talks to Kenneth Main(UCT student)



Water or the lack of it has been in our headlines for some months now.



So it is perhaps appropriate that Cape student Kenneth Main has won the regional round of a prestigious architectural award offered by Corobrik for his research into water conservation.



UCT student Kenneth’s thesis is entitled Urban Acupuncture: Architecture as a catalyst for environmental and water conservation in the context of Windhoek’s Kilimanjaro Informal Settlement.