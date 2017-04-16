NEWS STORY: Land and Living in Cape Town

Africa Melane talks to Raeesa Pather



A series of investigative pieces have revealed a Cape Town infected with fear as the side-effects of gentrification force many people from their homes.



Raeesa Pather is writing the series for the Mail and Guardian.

And in following the lives of ordinary citizens in Cape Town’s affected neighbourhoods, she is discovering that change is bringing with it a new form of forced removals.