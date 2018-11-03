What's On: Cintron Pink Polo at Val De Vie Estate & Mama City Improv Festival.

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 15:10
Eastern Cape health MEC among 15 accused back in the dock
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
Guests
Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
125
Today at 15:10
EWN:Nelson Mandela funeral fraud scandal suspects in court
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
125
Today at 15:16
EWN: ANC NEC meeting this weekend
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
125
Today at 15:20
SONA 2021 overview with Khaya Sithole
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Khaya Sithole - accountant, academic and activist.
Guests
Khaya Sithole - accountant, academic and activist.
125
Today at 15:20
[Hazadous things in your area] Focus on Ruimsig
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson
Guests
Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson
125
Today at 15:40
Pandemic Screen Time: Will Blue Light Glasses Help?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Aleksandra Surogina - Founder of Golaa Glasses
Guests
Aleksandra Surogina - Founder of Golaa Glasses
125
Today at 15:50
How a garage filled with dusty old machines is helping South Africa combat Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Robin Whittle - veteran ventilator technician
Guests
Robin Whittle - veteran ventilator technician
125
Today at 15:50
Gauteng Provincial Command Council update on COVID-19
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Bruce Mellado
Guests
Bruce Mellado
125
Today at 16:05
Are schools ready to go back on Monday the 15th?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Clive Arries - West End Primary School in Lentegeur Mitchells Plain
Deidre Cawcutt - Principal of Wynberg Girls' Junior School
Guests
Clive Arries - West End Primary School in Lentegeur Mitchells Plain
Deidre Cawcutt - Principal of Wynberg Girls' Junior School
125
Today at 16:10
Gauteng School Readiness
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Panyaza Lesufi
Guests
Panyaza Lesufi
125
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 16:20
Limpopo teenager lands a job while assisting job seekers
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tebogo Makhae
Guests
Tebogo Makhae
125
Today at 16:50
What the Ivermectin debate has revealed to us in a time of a pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Collen Aldous, Nelson Mandela School Of Medicine healthcare scientist at the university of KZN
Guests
Prof Collen Aldous, Nelson Mandela School Of Medicine healthcare scientist at the university of KZN
125
Today at 16:55
National anti-corruption council to probe unlawful conduct
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Qaanitah Hunter
Guests
Qaanitah Hunter
125
Today at 17:05
SONA 2021 and Vaccines
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mia Malan - Director at Bhekisa Health Journalism Centre
Guests
Mia Malan - Director at Bhekisa Health Journalism Centre
125
Today at 17:10
The R100 billion infrastructure fund was now fully operational and already had a project pipeline for this year
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Sputla Kgosientsho Ramokgopa
Guests
Dr Sputla Kgosientsho Ramokgopa
125
Today at 17:20
Experience the Silo Hotel in a new light with their R175 Art tour
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kazi-Irenè Boaventura - The Silo Hotel's Art Concierge
Guests
Kazi-Irenè Boaventura - The Silo Hotel's Art Concierge
125
Today at 17:20
Special Ladysmith Black Mambazo streaming concert Feb 13-20
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Maure Aronson
Guests
Maure Aronson
125
Today at 17:45
DefWing. New Band on the Block
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Benjamin Defty - Band leader
Guests
Benjamin Defty - Band leader
125
Today at 18:09
Dissection of President Cyril Ramaphosa's fifth State of the Nation Address
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
JP Landman - Political & Trend Analyst at ...
Guests
JP Landman - Political & Trend Analyst at ...
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
125
Today at 18:38
ZOOM: Friday File - Ma - Petite ( Premium Children's Decor)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pauline Parker - Founder & Owner at Ma Petite
Guests
Pauline Parker - Founder & Owner at Ma Petite
125
