Nature Diary – Blood Lions

Africa Melane talks to Ian Michler, Lead Consultant in Blood Lions and one of the core team members of the Blood Lions Campaign



Blood Lions the documentary has taken the top spots at the African Responsible Tourism Awards 2017. The announcement was made earlier this week.



Blood Lions is described as a hard-hitting documentary on the plight of lions in tourism. It is a no holds barred call for an end to the multi million rand canned hunting industry, which often sees these beautiful beasts bred purely to be shot by the highest bidder.