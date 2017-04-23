PERSONAL FINANCE: Tech, APPS and your money

This morning we are joined by Stan Gabriel, head of Innovation at Old Mutual Personal Finance



And he has discovered that with increased innovation in the financial services industry, coupled with affordable mobile devices and the decreasing costs of mobile data, it is making it easier for consumers to access financial information and budgeting tools, and to educate themselves on money management.