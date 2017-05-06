ANC’s hegemony crumbling, it is now time for quality political discourse

Africa Melane talks to Prof George Devenish Emeritus professor at University of Kwa Zulu Natal



2019 may seem a long way away.

But already we are seeing the ANC ramp up efforts to improve their performance at the polls in two years time.

Over the last few elections we have seen the ruling party’s grip loosen slightly.

From 63percent of the votes in 2011 local elections to 53percent in 2016.

And according to Professor George Devenish, a man who had a hand in crafting our Constitution, this means SA is set to become a truly “multi party democracy.”

What this however means is that there needs to be an improvement in the level of political debate as well as political leadership.