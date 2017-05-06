Lead SA feature: Rugby’s uneven playing fields

Africa Melane talks to Murray Ingram



Murray Ingram is the man behind Connect Sports Academy.

They do sterling work in developing and nurturing young talent at a grassroots level.



This means Murray is often striding the white lines along rugby fields in some of the Cape’s poorest quarters.

And what he is seeing is not encouraging.

He recently wrote a piece in the Daily Maverick titled: “Rugby’s contrast of the haves and have-nots remains starkly evident at grassroots level.”