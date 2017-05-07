News – District Six Land Claimants Latest

Africa Melane talks to Shahied Ajam Chairman of the District Six Working Committee.



For nearly two decades the people wanting to return to District Six have been waiting in silent hope. But now it seems their patience has run out. The leadership of the D6 Working Committee have now assembled a team of legal minds to take action against the Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform. Yesterday the committee met with their legal team to plot a way forward.