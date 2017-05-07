B-Boy Meaty wins Red Bull BC One

Africa Melane talks to Dmitri Wayne Nell, aka B-Boy Meaty



Last week we told you about the Red Bull BC One event which happened at the V&A.

The event saw the cream of South Africa’s B-Boys battling it out to be crowned the country’s number one breaker. And of the hundreds who entered, it was Capetonian Dmitri Nell who came out tops.