Interview: National Dialogue

Africa Melane talks to Dr Theuns Eloff Executive Director of the FW de Klerk Foundation



The words "national dialogue" have been tossed around over the last few weeks.

And when former president FW De Klerk added his voice to the call for such a national

conversation, it was met with criticism from some quarters of the opposition, including

the EFF, saying he should not be contributing to the national debate.

Despite this, De Klerk has raised several pertinent points which he feels are crucial to

the current narrative of a South Africa burdened by corruption and a government

dragging its heels in delivering to the people.