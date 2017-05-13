Lead SA Feature: Community Chest of the Western Cape and Thales South Africa,

Africa Melane talks to Lorenzo Davids CEO Community Chest



Over the last few weeks we have read and heard about how the Cape flats has been

ripped apart by gang violence.

One way to give children hope, to break out of that cycle of violence is an investment in

their education.

In the last week, six schools based on the Flats were the recipients of much-needed

bursaries.