Cryin' Brian is Back

Africa Melane talks to Marianne Merten Writer for Daily Maverick



IT seems Cryin' Brian Molefe has wiped away the tears and is ready to take up his

position at the helm of Eskom again.

When the news broke yesterday that the embattled Molefe would be returning to the

Eskom hotseat, opposition parties immediately triggered legal action to keep him out

of the position.

Molefe's return is being regarded widely as yet another blow to a corruption-free South

Africa, and a victory for President Jacob Zuma and the Gupta faction.