Problem solving in a South Africa at risk

Africa Melane talks to Dr Morne Mostert | Dir of Institute for Futures Research (IFR) at the University of Stellenbosch Business School



Our next guest believes South Africa is at a crucial and delicate time in its history.

One only has to monitor the news coverage of South Africa on foreign news stations to

see that we are being portrayed as an unequal society, protesting violently in response

to this.

And as we enter "strike season" we can expect to see more protests over the next few

weeks from both the employed looking for more in their wage packet, and the

unemployed, frustrated at having no work.