People First: Loeries changing the ad industry

Africa Melane talks to Suhana Gordhan Chairperson of the Loeries



The advertising industry has at times been defined by the slogan: “sex sells.”

And usually it is women who are objectified to promote a range of brands that often have nothing to do with the female

form.But recently there has been a move away from this.

A number of global advertising award shows including Cannes Lions, The Andy Awards and The Advertising Club of New York

have put their foot down, saying they will disregard works that perpetuate that negative stereotype and gender bias.