Tiger Bay: The Musical

Africa Melane talks to Guest: Daf James



Daf has worked across theatre, radio and television. His work has been performed across the UK and internationally with a string of impressive credits under his belt, including My Mother Taught Me How To Sing for Radio 4, City of the Unexpected for Roald Dahl’s Centenary celebrations and My Name is Sue, which received a Total Theatre Award. Daf is currently working on an original drama series Beast for Channel

4/Scott Free and The Diana Chronicles, a play for Sherman Cymru, Clwyd Theatr Cymru and the Royal Court.