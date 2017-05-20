Organ Donation

Today at 16:20 Daily Maverick: Aussie snub leaves CSA fuming after all tour conditions were met Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick

Today at 16:20 Memorial Website Launched for our Fallen Heroes! Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Maggie Verster,Teachers professional development consultant and trainer.

Today at 16:50 Former Transport Committee Chair to testify at State Capture Inquiry Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.

Today at 16:55 Open for calls and comments Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 17:05 What is the deal with the Nkandla 'Tea Party' Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Prof Steven Friedman - Professor of Political Studies at University Of Johannesburg (Uj)

Today at 17:10 SA's Covid-19 fight as AstraZeneca vaccine rollout temporarily put on hold Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Professor Helen Rees

Today at 17:20 South Africa faces serious setback in its AstraZeneca vaccination Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Mark Heywood - Executive Director at Section27

Today at 17:20 Thuli Madonsela receives French knighthood from President Macron Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Prof Thuli Madonsela

Today at 17:45 Buccaneers beat Chiefs in Super Bowl LV for Tom Brady's seventh Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Dr Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist at Sports Science Institute Of South Africa

Today at 18:08 South Africa’s Covid vaccine rollout plans hit a serious snag. Now what ? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Stavros Nicolau - National Covid Vaccine Coordination Committee member at ...

Today at 18:12 Does Nedbank have a case to answer in the state capture saga? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Susan Comrie - Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 18:39 Elon Musk's Telsa starts accepting payment in bitcoin. It also placed $1,5billion in the crypto currency The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Farzam Ehsani - Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com

Today at 18:49 ZOOM Renewable energy to solves more than just power crisis in SA The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Chris Antonopoulos - CEO at Lekela Power.

Today at 19:08 Spot Money Introduces Open Banking Offering In SA The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Andre Hugo - CEO at Spot Money

Today at 19:19 ZOOM Business Book feature : Mark Makepeace on his book, FTSE: The inside story The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Mark Makepeace - Founder And Former CEO at FTSE Group

Today at 19:33 ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Broadcaster, Azania Mosaka The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Azania Mosaka - azania.mosaka@gmail.com

