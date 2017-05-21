Personal Finance: Retail sales: Where SA spends its money

Africa Melane talks to Karl Westvig



The country's economy has been in the headlines for months.

Wether it was about our financial downgrade or the reshuffling of cabinet ministers, it all had a knock-on effect on the consumer.

Our next guest has tracked where and how South Africans have been spending their money over the last few months.

Retail Capital CEO Karl Westvig says retail sales for the first quarter of 2017 increased 17% year-on-year.

The data is based on actual credit card turnover of its customers, giving some insight into the reality on the ground for a range of businesses.