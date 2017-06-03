Paws Thru the Vine Charity Walk

Africa Melane talks to Dr. Mpho Hlalele GM of the Animal Anti Cruelty League



Tomorrow morning the Animal Anti-Cruelty League will be hosting a fun-for-all charity

walk at Vredenheim Wine Estate in Stellenbosch.

It is an opportunity for you to take your four legged friends out for a great day of

excercise, all for a good cause.

All of the proceeds of the Paws Thru the Vine charity walk will go directly to the Animal

Anti-Cruelty League.