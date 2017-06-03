Lead SA Feature: Relate Bracelets

Africa Melane talks to Neil Robinson



In recent months the plight of South African NGO's has been a hot topic as many find

their international and local funding under threat.

One shining light in this sector is social enterprise, Relate.

Relate has raised R26million in the last three years for over 100 local and global causes, and created more than 400 jobs in the process. Their innovative business model approach to the NGO sector has attracted global interest from investors, and they now also operate in the US, UK and Australian markets.