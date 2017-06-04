Zip Zap Circus

Africa Melane talks to Marcelle Richards



The Zip Zap Circus has become a popular institution in this city, and have

even performed at the White House for former US President Barack Obama.

And soon they will be bringing what is sure to be a fun-filled performance to

the Artscape Lunch Hour Concert on 6th June.

Amongst the artists taking part is a young man who reclaimed his life from

the streets.