Personal Finance: Advice for couples

Africa Melane talks to Rita Cool Certified Financial Planner at Alexander Forbes Financial Planning Consultants



Last week we brought you some tips for single moms to help them stay

afloat financially, and also plan effectively to make their Rand stretch just a

little further.

This morning we are bringing you some financial tips for young - or old

couples.

Starting life as a couple can be daunting, and money can often lead to

unneccessary confrontation.

So tlking about how you’ll manage your finances as a couple is integral.