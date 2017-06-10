Knysna fire update and warning

Africa Melane talks to James-Brent StyanSpokesperson at Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, Anton Bredell



Over the last few days the Cape has been battered by hellish flames and storm

conditions that have claimed a number of lives.

Disaster relief organisations and local government have been working hand in hand to

alleviate some of the suffering of the Knysna fire vicitms, many of whom have lost

everything in one of the worst fires to hit that area in years.