Zille's fate and the DA in 2019

Africa Melane talks to Siya Khumalo author, political and social commentator



Aside from the devastating rain the Cape has experienced, there has also been a

massive political storm brewing.

There remains little doubt that the official opposition needs to cut ties with their longstanding

former leader if they are to make inroads at the 2019 polls.

Even former leader Tony Leon has weighed in on the matter and believes it is time for

Zille to go.