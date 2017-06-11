Inspiration Cape Town: Khayelitsha's movie master

Africa Melane talks to Buhle Sithela



The young man decided to start his own traveling cinema show. To fund this project he

began a bin cleaning initiative in the sprawling township. His clean-up efforts have

made him a popular face in the area. But the 22-year-old is even more popular now that he has a solar powered device -donated by Sunshine Cinemas - that allows him to set up his mobile theatre wherever it is needed.